John Dramani Mahama Sworn In as Ghana’s President for a Second Term

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, John Dramani Mahama was officially sworn in as the President of the Republic of Ghana for a second term.

The Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, administered the oath of office, solidifying Mahama’s return to the presidency after his victory in the December 7, 2024 elections.

Mahama’s victory marks a historic moment in Ghana’s political history, as he becomes the sixth individual to hold the nation’s highest office since the country’s Fourth Republic began. He follows in the footsteps of past Presidents, including Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor, John Evans Atta Mills, and William Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This second term is particularly significant as it marks Mahama’s return to the presidency after he lost his re-election bid to Akufo-Addo in 2016. Mahama, who took office as the Fourth President of the Fourth Republic following the death of President Mills in 2012, made history by becoming the only sitting President to lose a re-election bid and later return to win the presidency again.

The event, which took place at the Black Star Square, was also historic for the inauguration of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Ghana’s first female Vice President. Professor Opoku-Agyemang, a distinguished academic and former Minister for Education, took the Oath of Allegiance and the Vice Presidential Oath before Mahama was sworn in.

The inauguration of both Mahama and Opoku-Agyemang marks a new chapter for Ghana’s political leadership, with the promise of addressing longstanding challenges and furthering the country’s development.