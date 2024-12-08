John Dramani Mahama Thanks Ghanaians for Support as He Leads in Election Polls

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his gratitude to Ghanaians for their trust and support as he leads in the ongoing election polls.

In a video shared on his social media platforms from his strongroom, Mahama thanked the people of Ghana for helping him take a step closer to realizing his dream of securing a second term as President.

Mahama, who is currently ahead in the vote tally, conveyed his appreciation for the overwhelming support he has received across the country. As the election results continue to unfold, his message reflects his confidence in the backing of the electorate and his commitment to serving the nation.

His post read “Thank you Ghana!