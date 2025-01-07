John Dramani Mahama to Be Inaugurated as Ghana’s 6th President Under the Fourth Republic

John Dramani Mahama will officially be inaugurated today as the President of Ghana, marking the beginning of his second term in office.

As Ghana’s 6th president under the Fourth Republic, Mahama’s return to power follows a turbulent political journey, having lost the 2016 elections before making a successful comeback.

At 66 years old, Mahama is set to take on several significant challenges that continue to affect the country, including high unemployment rates, inflation, public discontent, and the ongoing fight against corruption. These issues, which defined much of his first term and his campaign, are expected to dominate his agenda as he seeks to stabilize the economy, foster national unity, and restore trust in government.

His leadership will be crucial as Ghana navigates its path forward, with expectations from citizens and the international community that he will address these longstanding issues with effective solutions and decisive action.

Here is how some of the dignitaries arrived for the event: