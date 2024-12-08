John Dramani Mahama Warns Military Personnel Over Election Disruptions

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has issued a stern warning to military personnel accused of causing chaos in certain constituencies across Ghana.

In a post shared on social media, Mahama condemned the actions of these soldiers, alleging that they have been deployed to disrupt the declaration of parliamentary results in some areas.

“My attention has been drawn to the violent activities of some unscrupulous military personnel, deployed to cause mayhem and disrupt the declaration of parliamentary results in some constituencies,” Mahama stated.

He further emphasized that those responsible for these actions would be held individually accountable once he is declared president. “This is to caution the personnel involved that they will be held individually liable and responsible for their actions,” Mahama added, stressing his commitment to ensuring justice and accountability.

The former president’s comments come amidst growing concerns over the role of security forces in the ongoing election process, as both major political parties continue to monitor the final stages of vote collation and result declaration.