John Dramani Mahama’s 2024 Comeback: A Chance to Rewrite His Legacy

John Dramani Mahama, Ghana’s incoming president, has secured a historic opportunity to reshape his legacy after a dramatic comeback in the 2024 elections.

Having been ousted in 2016 by what was then the largest electoral defeat in Ghana’s post-independence history, Mahama’s return reflects the deep desire for change within the country. He won with 56.55% of the total valid votes, marking the largest margin of victory in Ghanaian elections since 1996. The voter turnout was 60.9%, and Mahama’s opponent, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, conceded before the Electoral Commission’s official declaration, acknowledging Mahama’s insurmountable lead.

Mahama’s win provides him with a second chance to repair the damage done to his legacy, largely shaped by the corruption scandals and an energy crisis that marred his first term. In his 2024 campaign, Mahama capitalized on widespread dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the economy. The Afrobarometer’s research indicated that 82% of Ghanaians felt the country was on the wrong track, amplifying the demand for a change in leadership.

A Nation in Crisis

Mahama’s return comes at a critical time as Ghana grapples with rising poverty, a high cost of living, and an IMF-backed economic recovery program. With inflation, allegations of corruption, and widespread illegal mining contributing to national unrest, Mahama faces a nation eager for improvement. His 2024 manifesto aims to address these challenges through ambitious policies like a 24-hour economy to stimulate economic activity, create jobs, and position Ghana as a global economic contender. Additionally, his proposals include focusing on sectors like agribusiness, digital technology, and renewable energy, aiming to generate employment and drive economic growth.

Mahama’s Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda emphasizes modernizing the agricultural sector with a focus on technology and innovation. However, the question remains how his vision will be funded, given Ghana’s significant financial challenges.

Setbacks

Despite his qualifications and diverse experience—having served as a local assembly representative, member of parliament, and cabinet minister—Mahama’s first term was marked by inefficiencies and controversies. His administration struggled to overcome the shadow of his predecessor, John Atta Mills, and the dominance of former president Jerry John Rawlings in his party. These struggles, coupled with corruption scandals, such as the purchase of aircraft and the bus branding contract, tarnished his reputation.

This time around, Mahama must avoid these pitfalls. The challenges are significant: the global economic climate is unfavorable, and Ghana’s debt levels are high. Mahama’s success will depend largely on his ability to assemble a competent team that can execute his policies effectively. He must also navigate the demands of political allies and prevent the kind of opportunistic behavior that marred his first administration.

Opportunity

Mahama’s second shot at the presidency presents an unprecedented opportunity for him to prove his political mettle. If he is able to deliver on his promises, especially in terms of economic revitalization and job creation, he could go down in history as a president who overcame past failures to lead Ghana toward a brighter future. However, if this opportunity is squandered, Mahama risks cementing his place as one of Ghana’s most controversial leaders. The road ahead is challenging, but Mahama’s leadership and ability to unite the country could define his legacy.