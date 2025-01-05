John Dramani Mahama’s Inauguration to Draw Global Leaders, U.S. Delegation Led by Shalanda D. Young

The inauguration of Ghana’s President-elect, John Dramani Mahama, set for January 7, 2025, is expected to be a momentous occasion, bringing together influential political figures and dignitaries from around the world.

The event will not only mark a significant moment in Ghana’s democratic journey but will also be a testament to the strong international relations Ghana enjoys.

While the full list of attendees is yet to be officially released, sources have confirmed that the United States will send a high-level delegation to represent President Joe Biden. Leading the U.S. contingent is Shalanda D. Young, the Director of the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, highlighting the significance of the event and the continued partnership between Ghana and the United States.

Young’s visit underscores the importance of U.S.-Ghana relations, and her presence will serve as a reflection of the mutual diplomatic and economic interests between the two nations. She will be joined by several key figures who have been instrumental in fostering stronger ties between the U.S. and Ghana.

Virginia E. Palmer, the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, will also be part of the delegation. Palmer, who has overseen several major diplomatic initiatives between the two countries, has been crucial in strengthening U.S.-Ghana relations, particularly in areas such as trade, security, and development.

Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles will also attend, recognized for her significant contributions to U.S.-Africa relations. As an advocate for African development, Bass’s presence further emphasizes the U.S.’s ongoing interest in strengthening ties with the African continent, especially in governance, trade, and security.

Frances Z. Brown, Special Assistant to President Biden and Senior Director for African Affairs at the White House National Security Council, will round out the high-profile U.S. delegation, further reinforcing the depth of diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

The inauguration will undoubtedly serve as a key event in affirming Ghana’s position on the international stage, with global leaders gathering to witness this historic moment for the country.