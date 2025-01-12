John Dumelo Advocates for Increased Demand for Made-in-Ghana Chicken to End Imports

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wugon, John Dumelo, has proposed a strategy to end the importation of frozen chicken in Ghana by increasing demand for locally produced poultry.

Dumelo emphasized that as Ghanaians begin to demand more made-in-Ghana chicken, it will create a ripple effect that benefits local farmers, particularly maize growers who supply the poultry industry.

In a social media post, Dumelo outlined how a shift in consumer behavior could significantly impact local agriculture. “Imagine 1,000,000 Ghanaians consuming our made-in-Ghana chicken monthly. That’s an average of 1,000 small-scale farms producing 1,000 birds per month,” he wrote. He further explained that as demand for chicken increases, maize farmers will also be encouraged to cultivate more to meet the growing needs of poultry farms.

By encouraging more people to buy locally produced chicken, Dumelo believes that Ghana can reduce its reliance on frozen chicken imports, which would support the local economy and strengthen food security.

This initiative aligns with President John Dramani Mahama’s government’s focus on job creation, particularly within the agricultural sector. The government aims to encourage young people to venture into agriculture as a means of employment and sustainable growth.

Dumelo’s message suggests that by fostering a culture of supporting local products, Ghana can reduce its dependence on imports, boost employment, and create a more self-sufficient agricultural sector. “We can make this work. It’s achievable,” he concluded, urging Ghanaians to consider buying made-in-Ghana chicken to help drive this change.