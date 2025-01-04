John Dumelo Announces the Passing of His Father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr

John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ayawaso West Wuogon, has shared the heartbreaking news of the death of his father, Engineer John William Kudzo Anato-Dumelo Snr., who passed away at the age of 75.

In a deeply emotional Facebook post on January 4, 2025, Dumelo recounted his final moments with his father. He revealed that just hours before his passing, they had spent quality time together discussing various topics, including politics, life, farming, and business.

“At age 75, you lived your life well,” Dumelo wrote, describing how his father had called him several times the previous day to visit. The two had a long conversation, during which Dumelo’s father gave him advice, including a message to serve diligently in government following Dumelo’s upcoming swearing-in ceremony.

However, just 10 minutes after leaving his father’s home, Dumelo was informed that his father had become unresponsive. He rushed back to the house, but by the time they reached the hospital, his father had passed away.

Dumelo expressed his sorrow in the post, thanking his father for the guidance, support, and love he had received throughout his life. “Thanks for being my father, thanks for being my best friend, thanks for being my number 1 cheerleader, and thanks for everything you did for me,” he wrote. “Say hi to mum for us all… we will miss you.”

The loss of his father comes just days before Dumelo’s official swearing-in as a Member of Parliament, a milestone that he had discussed with his father in their final conversation.