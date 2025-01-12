John Dumelo Opposes the Use of Sirens by MPs

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo, has voiced his opposition to the use of sirens on vehicles by Members of Parliament (MPs) to aid in transportation during their official duties.

In a widely circulated video, Dumelo explained that while some MPs, including his colleague Kwame Obeng Asare (A Plus), have argued in favor of using sirens for easier movement, he personally does not see the need for them.

“I was with him in parliament for orientation, but I just left. A Plus says we need sirens; maybe that’s his opinion, but personally, I don’t think I need a siren,” Dumelo said, addressing the ongoing debate on the issue.

While acknowledging that the matter has sparked a long-standing discussion among MPs, Dumelo reiterated his stance, clarifying that although some MPs may advocate for the use of sirens, he does not agree with the practice.

The use of sirens by MPs has remained a divisive issue, with some proponents arguing that they enhance efficiency and help MPs perform their duties effectively. However, others, like Dumelo, view them as unnecessary and potentially disruptive. The debate is expected to continue as different opinions emerge on the matter.