John Dumelo Reflects on His Political Journey and Winning Ayawaso West Wuogon Seat

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has shared his personal reflections on his victory in the 2024 parliamentary contest for Ayawaso West Wugon, a race that saw many doubting his ability to lead the constituency.

Dumelo revealed that critics were quick to dismiss his chances, citing the constituency’s elite status and his background in acting as barriers to political success.

In an interview on United Showbiz on United Television, Dumelo expressed how these doubts fueled his determination, drawing motivation from his previous loss in the 2020 election. He remarked, “A lot of people didn’t believe I could win the seat. One reason was that Ayawaso is an elite constituency, and another was because I’m an actor. But it shows the kind of resilience needed. Failure is not the end. Failure gives you experience, and that experience is what you can use to win the seat.”

Dumelo, who won the seat with a thirteen-thousand vote margin, acknowledged the pressure to build on his success. He emphasized his commitment to improving the constituency and delivering on his promises, stating, “I might not be able to do everything, but I will do better than my previous MPs who have been there.”

He also expressed gratitude to his wife for her support throughout the campaign, crediting her for helping him engage with voters and push his agenda forward.

Dumelo’s victory marks a significant milestone in his political career as he seeks to further his vision for Ayawaso West Wugon and continue to challenge the status quo in Ghanaian politics.