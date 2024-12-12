John Dumelo Responds to Critics Who Downplay His Political Career Due to Entertainment Background

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo has addressed critics who question his political capabilities because of his entertainment background.

In an interview on Hitz FM on December 11, Dumelo, who was recently elected as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, expressed frustration over being stigmatized for his transition from showbiz to politics.

Dumelo revealed that early in his political journey, many people were skeptical about his career shift, dismissing his potential as a politician due to his fame as an actor. However, he sees this attitude as disrespectful and counterproductive, citing the diverse range of professions represented in Parliament, including lawyers, doctors, and businesspeople.

“I see it as a little bit disrespectful because you have lawyers, you have doctors, you have businessmen in Parliament,” Dumelo said. He also pointed out that even professions like hairdressers have been represented in Parliament, stressing that being an effective lawmaker is about serving and representing one’s constituents, not solely about one’s past profession.

He further noted the irony that politicians often seek endorsements from entertainers during campaigns, acknowledging the significant influence they have on public opinion. “Politicians come to entertainers for endorsement during political campaigns because they know how influential entertainers can be,” Dumelo remarked.

Dumelo’s victory in Ayawaso West Wuogon, where he garnered 47,560 votes to defeat incumbent Lydia Seyram Alhassan, marks his third attempt at the seat. Despite the challenges, Dumelo remains focused on fulfilling his duties and representing the people of his constituency effectively.