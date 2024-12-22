John Dumelo Says Overwhelming Support in Ayawaso West Wugon Comes with Pressure

John Dumelo, the Member of Parliament-elect for Ayawaso West Wugon, has acknowledged the pressure that comes with his overwhelming victory in the 2024 elections.

Dumelo, who won by a significant thirteen-thousand vote margin, expressed his commitment to consolidating his win and surpassing the achievements of his predecessors.

Speaking on United Television’s United Showbiz, Dumelo shared his determination to improve the constituency, stating, “Even now there is a lot of pressure on me because I won by a thirteen-thousand margin, and I need to make sure I consolidate this to make Ayawaso West Wugon great again. I might not be able to do all, but I will come and do better than my previous MPs who have been there.”

He also took the opportunity to thank his wife for her invaluable support during the campaign, acknowledging her role in helping him connect with voters. Dumelo’s comments underscore his resolve to deliver meaningful progress for the constituency while managing the expectations of his constituents.