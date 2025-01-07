John Dumelo Vows to Serve Ayawaso West Wuogon with Dedication After Parliamentary Swearing-In

John Dumelo, the newly elected Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, made a heartfelt pledge to work tirelessly for the development of his constituency following his swearing-in at Ghana’s 9th Parliament on January 7, 2025.

The actor-turned-politician, who was among the 275 MPs inaugurated that day, expressed both his excitement and deep sense of responsibility as he begins this new chapter in his political career.

During his first media interaction after the ceremony, Dumelo conveyed a message of commitment to his constituents, emphasizing the importance of their support, prayers, and constructive criticism throughout his tenure. He acknowledged that the road to his election had been marked by both challenges and moments of self-doubt. Reflecting on his journey, Dumelo shared his belief that his victory was part of a greater purpose aimed at uplifting the people of Ayawaso West Wuogon.

“There were times when I questioned myself as to who sent me on this journey,” Dumelo admitted. “But there were also moments when it felt clear that I was meant to be here to redeem Ayawaso West Wuogon. I am excited to represent my people and will do everything within my abilities to serve them well.”

The newly sworn-in MP emphasized the importance of collaboration with his constituents, urging them to play an active role in his tenure. He called for honest feedback, urging them to offer both praise for successes and constructive criticism for areas of improvement.

“My people should back me with prayers, correct me when I am wrong, praise me when I do the right thing, and work with me to develop Ayawaso West Wuogon,” he appealed.

As Dumelo embarks on his journey in Parliament, his constituents are hopeful that his passion and commitment will translate into meaningful development for Ayawaso West Wuogon. With a clear focus on working together with the community, Dumelo’s tenure promises to be one of active engagement and determination to bring about positive change.