John Kufour and Mahama receive Black Stars World Cup 2022 jersey

Former Ghana President John Mahama has backed the Black Stars to win the World Cup in 2022.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) presented the former head of state with a special gift at his office in Accra on Friday.

The GFA President Kurt Okraku gave Mahama a personalised new Black Stars jersey.

With the World Cup less than a month away, the GFA is touring the country in search of blessings for the Black Stars.

The GFA Executives went to the Jubilee House to meet President Nana Akufo-Addo and then met Vice President Dr Mahamadu Bawumia as well as the residence of former president J.A. Kufour.

Okraku and some members of the Executive Council continued their mission on Friday, stopping by Mahama’s office in Cantonment, Accra.

Mahama assured them of his unwavering support while advising them to take the necessary steps to ensure that the four-time African champions achieve their goal in Qatar.

Okraku has presented a new Black Stars jerseys to Mahama, Akufo-Addo, Kufour and Dr Bawumia.