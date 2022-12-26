John Kumah, 4 Others Adjudged Best Performing Deputy Ministers For 2022

A Deputy Minister of Finance, Hon. John Kumah has been awarded together with some other four Deputies as Best Performing Deputy Ministers of the ruling government for 2022.

The awards were given to Dr John Kumah, a Deputy Minister of Finance, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, a Deputy Minister of Education, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, a Deputy Minister of Energy; George Mireku Duker, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and Herbert Krapa, a Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

The five Deputy Ministers emerged best performing Deputy Ministers in Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen annual survey and awards.

The awards which was dubbed ‘Ekosii Sen Excellence Awards,’ has over the years recognised and appreciated Ministers, Deputy Minister and MPs for their diligent service and hard work to constituents.

The 2022 edition expanded the scope of the awards as it included Regional Ministers, Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), Director-Generals and Managing Directors of various state institutions.

The team used benchmarks based on tangible projects executed in their constituencies, performance on the floor of Parliament, their visibility in the constituency and social media presence.

Also, the Roads Minister, Kwesi Amoako-Atta; Fisheries Minister, Hawa Koomson; Lands Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor and Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame were also adjudged best performing ministers.

The list was released on Friday, December 23, by the host of Ekosii Sen, Philip Osei Bonsu.