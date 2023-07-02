John Kumah donates clothing items to over 1000 widows in Ejisu

Dr John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister in collaboration with Ejisu Young Patriot, donated clothing items to over 1,000 widows in his constituency in the Ashanti Region.

During the event, he was very optimistic about the rebounding of Ghana’s economy, with the hope that Ghana’s economy is showing significant improvement as a result of the ongoing recovery programme.

According to him while the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme provides short-term relief, it is not a permanent solution to the country’s economic challenges.

He stated that the government aims to go beyond the IMF programme and leverage the grace period to foster the growth of a more stable economy, stressing that structural reforms and other interventions will be implemented to bring down the nation’s debt to a sustainable level and ensure fiscal sustainability.

Dr John Ampontuah Kumah further expressed his confidence in the economic rebound of Ghana and highlighted the government’s commitment to pursuing structural reforms and interventions to achieve long-term economic stability.