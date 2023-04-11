John Kumah gives scholarships to brilliant students in Ejisu constituency

Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region, John A. Kumah has provided scholarships to four brilliant but needy students in the constituency.

The MP who is also a Deputy Minister for Finance, made these scholarships available to these students to enable them further their education.

According to John Kumah, he is ready to take the full cost of the beneficiaries at the tertiary level, whilst congratulating some individuals in his constituency who have been offered various job placement opportunities in the private and public sectors.

The beneficiaries, who were adjudged overall best students in the 2022 WASCE and BECE examinations in the Municipality, also received laptops and other educational materials from John Kumah.

The beneficiaries are Ms Athur Godslove and Patrick Agyekum Afriyie, both completed the Ejisuman Senior High School.

Ms. Arthur, a General Science candidate had an aggregate of nine and was adjudged the best female student, while Afriyie, also a general science candidate had an aggregate of nine and was adjudged the best male student.

The other recipients are Master Adjei Nathaniel Jonathan and Maria Abdullah, both completed the Ejisu M/A Model Junior High School and had aggregates six and seven respectively.

Jonathan is currently at Prempeh College, while Maria is at St. Louis Senior High School, both in Kumasi.