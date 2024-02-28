John Kumah launches 2024 Wealth and Jobs Expo to boost Ghanaian youth prosperity

The 2024 Wealth and Jobs Expo, led by the private sector and featuring key figures in Ghana’s leadership, unfolded with a focus on fostering wealth creation and sustainable job opportunities for the country’s youth.

During the media launch, Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Kuma, delivered a detailed address on wealth creation, underscoring the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration’s commitment to empowering the Ghanaian youth.

He placed emphasis on leveraging the e-levy, which generated GHS1.19 billion in 2023, to inject capital into the businesses of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across Ghana.

According to him, the Government’s initiatives for wealth and jobs are intact.

He further highlighted various interventions undertaken by the administration led by President Nana Addo to address unemployment and promote wealth creation.

He explained that the commitment to accelerating innovative programmes aimed at tackling the unemployment situation was a focal point, emphasising the administration’s dedication to fostering economic growth.

He said the Wealth and Jobs Expo stood as a pivotal initiative to catalyse economic growth, with the private sector at the forefront.

He concluded that the event not only showcased current government efforts but also laid the groundwork for future collaborations and programmes to drive sustainable prosperity for the Ghanaian youth.

The event was graced by notable personalities, including Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, CEO of Special Ice, who also chaired the proceedings.

Among the distinguished guests were H.E. Michael A. Oquaye Jnr, CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority; Mrs. Jemima Oware, Registrar General; H.E. Ahmed Hassan, Ambassador at Large and Chairman of the Advisory Board; and David Asante-Apeatu, I.G.P. (Rtd.) Ghana Police Service, among several other esteemed figures.