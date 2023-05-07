John Kumah Supports Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS With GH¢100K & 30 Computers

Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti Region, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah has supported the Afia Kobi Ampem Girls Senior High School with GH¢100,000 and thirty (30) computers.

His support for the school was premise to the call for support for the school to do more after the engineering club of the school built a model aeroplane aside several other innovative products.

During a visit to the school, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah interacted with teachers and students and encouraged them to give off their best in ensuring that the school comes top in all activities especially in STEM.

He commended the Minister for Education for his focus on STEM education, which forms part of the vision of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to build a Ghana beyond Aid.

In addition to the GH¢100,000 contribution to the school, John Kumah also pledged 30 computers and assured them of his continued support and look forward to work with them to achieve more.