John Laryea and Solomon Martey to fight for WBO African Featherweight Title on April 30

Former WBO Africa Featherweight champion who was stripped off his title due to inactivity has been offered another opportunity to face fellow Ghanaian Solomon Martey for the vacant title on April 30, 2023.

The bout which will be promoted by the Bronx Boxing Promotions with the support of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation comes of at Dezone at Korle Gonno in Accra.

At the introduction Press Conference held at the venue of the bout, both boxers were given the opportunity to brag, and they promised to give boxing fans a good show.

Solomon Martey with a record of 15 fights with one defeat said he does not fear any boxer and he is prepared and ready to win the title.

“I have beaten better boxers, so this fight will be easy, I am just waiting for the night to show my skills and power” he stated.

John Laryea (13 – 0) also known as the Expensive Boxer noted that the title is for him, and his target is the world title.

“I will win the title again and go for the real world title. It is about time Ghana gets a world title, and I am the one to bring home the world title” he told the media.

Coaches of the boxers were also allowed to present their strategies for the bout, while CEO of the Bronx Boxing Promotions, Sammy Anim Addo assured of a memorable night. He hinted that there would be great entertainment by some of the best musicians in Ghana.

WBO African representative, Samir Captan said he is impressed by the records of both boxers and hoped the better boxer will carry the day.

“I wish all of them good luck and may the better boxer win” he stressed.

He advised the promoters to provide adequate security and ensure that fans and boxers are safe before, during and after the bout as he foresees a massive attendance due to popularity of the boxers.

Among boxers on the undercard is Daniel Gosh who will defend his National Super Bantamweight title.

Veteran boxing official Mr. Yoofi Boham was there to offer morale support.