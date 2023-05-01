John Laryea Celebrates Birthday In Style After winning WBO Africa Featherweight title

John Abaja Expensive Laryea Celebrates In Style After winning WBO Africa Featherweight title with a stoppage of Solomon Martey at the Idrowhyte Events Center.

Laryea who is sponsored by the Asamoah Gyan Foundation celebrated his birthday with a 6th round TKO over Martey who was very aggressive but John landed more to break his face and the medics could not stop the blood flow than call it a win for the Bronx Boxing Gym boy.

The Gyan Foundation presented a cake to the champion who was also promised a car if he wins another title.

Present to support in cutting the cake were his coach Carl Lokko, Sempe Manste, Nii Adotey Obuor, son of HE John Dramani Mahama, former IBF champion Joshua Clottey and others.

In the duel for the West Africa Super Welterweight Championship Tetteh Laryea also of Bronx beat Emmanuel Quaye of Cabic.