John Laryea defends WBO Africa Title on October 7 Against Gabby Odoi Lary

John Laryea who classifies himself as the ‘Expensive Boxer in Ghana’ climbs into the ring to defend his WBO Africa Featherweight title on October 7 against experienced Gabriel Odoi Laryea (21-6-4).

The bout will take place at the Bukom Boxing Arena, where a large crowd is expected to watch the bout.

According to John Laryea (11-0-1), he wants to make it loud and clear that his training and dedication to Boxing will be rewarded. He urged all his fans to storm the Bukom Boxing Arena to make it another party night.

The last time it was at Idrowhyte Events Center at Dansoman, and this time getting nearer to the fans.

With an unblemished record, he wants to keep his achievements growing and souring.

He mentioned his trainer, Coach Carl Lokko as a good trainer who has the know how to become a world champion and his management are working towards it.

Our investigation proved that Gabriel Odoi Laryea is one of the experienced boxers who want to go up to win the world title, so the boat will be between two boxers from Ghana who want to reach out to the world.

Its going to be very exciting because the two boxers would want to prove what they can do and will do.

Mr. Sammy Anim Addo, manager of John Laryea sees this particular fight as the one that will propel his ward to places and wants him to win clean by a knock out.

“We are much prepared and want to use the opportunity as another stepping stone to move up” he expressed.