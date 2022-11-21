John Laryea Improves Unbeaten Run With TKO Win Over Michael Tagoe

WBO Africa featherweight champ, John Abaja Laryea also known as the ‘Expensive Boxer’ improved upon his almost perfect career record to 11-0-1, 9 KOs following a resounding round 7 TKO victory over compatriot, Michael Tagoe in their featherweight 10-rounder on Sunday afternoon at the Dezone Beach Resort, Korle Gonno, Accra.

The exciting fight night dubbed ‘Night of Great Talents’ was presented by Swavy Blu and Bronx Boxing Promotions.

Laryea who was inspired by his manager, Sammy Anim Addo, sitting at the ring exhibited swift Boxing and was really in command of the game with his accurate jabs and hooks.

His defense was so tight that Tagoe could not get through him, though he also bounced up and replied some of the shots.

Abaja took instructions from coach Carl Lokko and did excactly what he was instructed. If there is any weapon that Laryea used, then it is his confidence.

Backed by most of the fans at the Dezone Beach Resort, he gave his best and when Sammy Tagoe’s corner decided to stop the contest after round 6. He could not report for round 7 putting Abaja on a new record of his knock outs.

After the bout he thanked his supporters and management as well as technical handlers at the Bronx Boxing Gym.

He challenged the top Featherweight Champions in the world, that his time is due and will come out on them.

He also thanked Paradise Pac Water who supported him before the bout.

Coach Carl Lokko said his boy is ready to face top boxers in the world.

On the packed bill featuring some of Ghana’s crack boxers Osumanu Haruna retained his National Heavyweight Title dominating Aduku Nsor,

Bronx Boxing Gym product Daniel Salasi Gorsh knocked out George Krampah to be decorated with the National Super Bantamweight Title.

He has added the titlists in the gym which include WBO Lightweight Champion Sherriff Quaye, Jacob Dickson, the National Cruiserweight Champion and John Laryea, WBO Featherweight Champion.

Mr. Stephen Ashie, President of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union GHABSU congratulated the Bronx Boxing Champions and urged them to keep on increasing.