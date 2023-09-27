John Laryea ranked 15th on WBO world list

Ghana’s WBO Africa Featherweight Champion, John Abaja Laryea has been ranked number 15 in the lastest 126lb (57.15kgs) list released by the World Boxing Organisation (WBO).

Laryea who is also known as the Expensive Boxer under the management of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation and Bronx Boxing Promotions with Mr. Sammy Anim Addo is eager to make a name as a world champion.

He says many people will not believe, but very soon or later he will become a champion.

According to the Bronx Boxing product, his able coach Lawrence Carl Lokko is very capable of taking him to the world stage.

The undefeated Laryea is 15th on the list which has boxers like Cuban Robeisy Ramirez as the champion.

The top 10 contenders are Arnold Khegai of Ukraine, Sergio Sanchez of Mexico, Stephen Fullon of the USA, Mauricio Lara of Mexico, Ruben Villa of the USA, Nick Ball of Great Britain, Isaac Dogboe of Ghana, at seventh contender, Reiya Abe of Japan, Raymond Ford of the USA and Brandon Leon Benitez of Mexico.

Other organizations’ title like the WBC is held by Rey Vegas, WBA by Leigh Wood and IBF Champion is Luis Alberto Lopez.

“I am preparing, I don’t fear any of them, because I know I can rake big money f I get a good promoter to give me a big fighting opportunity in the USA or UK. I will never disgrace my fans and supporters. We are the new generation” he said.