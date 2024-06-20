John Laryea Set for International Boxing Debut in U.S. on July 26

Unbeaten featherweight contender John Laryea is gearing up for his highly anticipated international debut in the United States on July 26.

Ranked No. 14 by the World Boxing Organization (WBO) in the featherweight division, Laryea will step into the ring against a yet-to-be-announced opponent at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

The announcement was made jointly by Laryea and his manager, Sammy, on social media this Wednesday morning.

“Next fight is done! July 26 on DAZN,” confirmed Laryea’s manager.

Laryea (13-0-1, 11 KOs), hailing from Jamestown, Accra, Ghana, last fought on December 30, 2023, securing a TKO victory over Isaac Dowuona at Golden Royal Beach in Korle Gonno, Accra. This upcoming bout will mark his debut in the U.S. and is co-managed by Sammy Anim Addo and Peter Khan under the esteemed Fight Game Advisors Promotions.

Looking ahead to his U.S. debut, Laryea expressed confidence and determination: “I will ensure victory in my first international bout on July 26th, dedicating it to my fans and fellow Ghanaians as a token of appreciation for their unwavering support.”

Currently holding the title of undefeated WBO African Featherweight Champion, Laryea ranks #1 in Ghana out of 22 and #66 globally out of 1590 featherweight boxers.

Other notable matchups on the card include Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Robert Hull Jr., David Garcia vs. Dominic Hardy, and Krystal Rosado-Ortiz vs. Veronika Dmitriyeva.