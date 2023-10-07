John Laryea To Defend Title Against Gabriel Odoi Laryea

Mr. Samir Captan, World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Representative in Africa has sanctioned the title defence of John Laryea against Gabriel Odoi Laryea.

The bout comes up at the Bukom Boxing Arena this evening, Saturday October 7, 2023.

According to Mr. Sammy Anim Addo of the Bronx Boxing Promotions, they are very happy and thank the WBO Africa Representative for the opportunity.

He said John Laryea is very much prepared to take his career to the highest level and their target is the WBO World title which Isaac Dogboe failed to clinch.

“We are different and when our time comes, we hope to utilize it fully. I want to thank Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko and all the people who make the Bronx Boxing Gym one of the best in the world”.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has already sanctioned the bout between the two Laryeas and it is expected to be another great night.

John Laryea who is undefeated has 12 bouts with the last one on his birthday at the Idrowhyte Events Center at Dansoman where he had a good match up against Samuel Martey and at the end he was rewarded by legend Asamoah Gyan with a birthday package.

The much tested and experienced Gabriel Odoi Laryea (21-6-4) has also promised to give off a good fight to make his fans happy