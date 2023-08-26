John Laryea To Take Part In 2023 Millennium Marathon

John ‘Expensive Boxer’ Laryea of the Bronx Boxing Gym will take part in 2023 Millennium Marathon.

Speaking after collecting his running vest, he encouraged other sportsmen and women to join in the race for fun and excellence.

He said he can not win but will so well and in case his luck shines he will drive home the Nissan car at stake for the raffle draw.

John Abaja Laryea who is two times WBO Africa Featherweight champion said he has a big fight coming up very soon, and he will use the race to test his stamina and win more fans.

With an unbeaten record, he believes in himself as the next world champion from Ghana.

He advised sportsmen and women to be disciplined and take training serious, but have time also for fun and socialization.