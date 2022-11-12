John Legend, 7th Fleet Band and others to perform at Atlantic Council Global Food Security Forum in Bali

EGOT Award-winning singer-songwriter John Legend, the United States Navy’s Seventh Fleet Band, and Indonesian singer-songwriter Sandhy Sondoro will close the Atlantic Council Global Food Security Forum in Bali, Indonesia with a special performance on the evening of November 13, Atlantic Council President and CEO Frederick Kempe announced today.

“We are thrilled to host such phenomenal musicians to shine a much-needed light on the urgent need to tackle global food security, underscored tragically through Putin’s war in Ukraine,” said Kempe. “How often do you get together an American recording star of international acclaim, an award-winning Indonesian pop star and the US Navy’s finest musicians, coming to Bali from Yokosuka, Japan and their base on the USS Blue Ridge.”

Multiplatinum artist John Legend has garnered twelve Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, a Tony Award, and an Emmy Award, making Legend the first African-American man to earn an EGOT. Legend has released eight celebrated albums over the course of his career, including, Get Lifted (2004), Once Again (2006), Evolver (2008), Love in the Future (2013), Darkness and Light (2016), A Legendary Christmas Deluxe (2019), Bigger Love (2020) and most recently, LEGEND (2022). Earlier this year, Legend launched his critically acclaimed Las Vegas Residency entitled, “Love In Las Vegas” which began in April 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. A full biography of Legend is available here.

The U.S. 7th Fleet Band’s “Far East Edition”, established in 1974, is a popular music ensemble known for its incredible versatility. Transforming from a brass band to a rock band to a jazz combo, this group can be heard playing American Top 40 hits, traditional New Orleans-style jazz, classic rock, local regional favorites, and anything in between. Far East Edition has been featured at major events throughout the Indo-Asia Pacific region and have entertained hundreds of thousands of people over the years. A history of the US 7th Fleet is available here.

Sandhy Sondoro’s music is influenced by American and British rock legends like the Beatles and Led Zeppelin. He is sometimes called the Ben Harper of Jakarta. A full biography of Sondoro is available here.

The Atlantic Council Global Food Security Forum, an official sideline event of the G20 in Indonesia, is co-hosted and supported by the Gaurav & Sharon Srivastava Family Foundation. It is also held in partnership with the Republic of Indonesia’s Ministry of Defense and the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment.

The forum will gather international, regional, and local food security leaders, including government officials, business, media, academic experts and civil society leaders. It aims to allow participants to help inform public policies, shape business practices, and frame media discourse amid G20 momentum.