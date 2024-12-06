John Mahama Accuses Electoral Commission of Aiding NPP in Election Rigging Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Polls

With less than 24 hours remaining before Ghana’s presidential and parliamentary elections, former President and National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Dramani Mahama has strongly accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of attempting to help the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) rig the elections.

Mahama expressed his concerns in a social media post, stating that despite the NDC’s repeated reports to the EC about the exposure of validating stamps, the Commission had failed to take appropriate action. “It has become obvious that the Electoral Commission is determined to aid the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to rig the elections,” Mahama wrote, adding, “But they will fail because the people of Ghana are determined to vote for change and protect their ballots.”

Mahama highlighted that the NDC had informed the EC since Thursday night about several cases of exposed validating stamps but claimed that the Commission had not issued a clear directive to stop this practice. He suggested that this exposure could allow those printing fake ballot papers to replicate the stamps, creating the illusion of legitimacy.

The former president also referred to an internal memo from the EC, dated October 10, 2024, which he claims reveals a plot to assist ballot stuffing by exposing the serial numbers of validating stamps before the elections.

In response to these allegations, Mahama has called on various stakeholders, including the National Peace Council, religious and traditional leaders, civil society, the international community, and election observer missions, to intervene and hold the EC accountable.

Ghanaians are set to cast their votes tomorrow, December 7, 2024, to elect a new president and 276 members of parliament for a four-year term.