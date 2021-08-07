John Mahama And The NDC, Our Scars Are Still Fresh

We did not become one of the most prosperous countries in Africa and in the world just by rewarding incompetence, corruption, greed and recklessness. We did not achieve this by allowing special interest of our dear country run or managed by people that cannot manage themselves. We are proud today as a country because we rejected scoundrelism in 2016.

As a country, we have become the center of attraction in Africa because the change we voted for in 2016 has not failed the obligation and responsibility to invest in our education, health, agriculture and security. The first time I read about former president John Dramani Mahama’s indecisiveness in the concluding paragraph of his own book (memoir) “ *_My First Coup D’tat”_* I wondered and doubted how practical that could manifest in the life of a politician. According to him, all the decisions he has made in his life were regularly plagued with doubts. He further stated that he sees himself as someone who rides on a bicycle going downhill fast, without any brakes and not knowing which way to turn.

After John Mahama’s humiliating defeat in 2016, his younger brother, Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, told a group of senior journalists on behalf of John Dramani Mahama that John Dramani Mahama has given his all in politics to the NDC and Ghana and it is fair for him to rest. According to Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, they have advised John Dramani Mahama not to make a comeback in 2020 and he has agreed with them. Unfortunately, few days later, he started embarking on “Unity Walks” across the then ten regions of Ghana. He was always the main speaker who attacked the NPP’s government. So, it was obvious that he was coming back in 2020. This was the first time that I suspected his indecisiveness is practical.

On 23rd August, 2018, John Dramani Mahama openly declared his intension to contest the presidential primaries of the NDC on Twitter then I finally realized that his indecisiveness is chronic. He came in 2020, saw and could not conquer. He run to the Supreme and the case was dismissed. Mr. Ibrahim Mahama had advised him to rest and not to come back after the 2016 elections which he agreed but his indecision is so severe with adverse effects.

After losing the 2020 presidential election both at the polling stations and in the supreme court, former president John Dramani Mahama is lacing his boots again for 2024. His intention to come back in 2024 was declared to the good people of Bole (former president John Dramani Mahama’s home town) on 20th July, 2021 through Hon. Joseph Akati Saaka, the Member of Parliament for Bole/Bamboi. I know he will scale very few hurdles to win the NDC presidential primaries but he will suffer another emphatic rejection in the 2024 general elections.

It appears former president John Dramani Mahama has mistaken the gullibility of the NDC members for all Ghanaians. In 2024 again, we will remind him and the NDC of the disdainful treatment that his government meted on us. We are well discerning Ghanaians without short memories who are willing to remind former president John Dramani Mahama and the NDC that there is a tolerable level which our wisdom would be undermined.

A decade of corruption, reckless borrowing, youth unemployment, poverty, economic mismanagement and incompetence is ending and an economic recovery has commenced. We are being liberated from excessive hardship. The Nana Addo – Bawumia led government has created limitless opportunities for us all. Several jobs have been created to reduce the youth unemployment, our brothers and sisters attend Senior High School for free, our gallant farmers have benefitted immensely from the Planting for Food and Jobs Programme, One District-One Factory, economic digitization and many more other impactful, successful and revolutionary policies that will cater for the youth that will build this country.

The good people of Ghana do not need former president John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in 2024. We have seen and felt it all in him. He had been a Member of Parliament, a deputy minister, a vice president and a president in the fourth republic. He has nothing again to prove. Former president John Dramani Mahama should rest and probably assume international duties and concentrate on his family and personal life.

Our scars are still fresh on the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Agency (GYEEDA) that was meant to give hope to our jobless youth, the Savanna Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) that was implemented to bridge the gap between the southern and northern belts, the Bus Branding saga-where former president John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government used a whooping amount of GHC3.6 million of our oil money to brand buses imported for the Metro Mass Transit in 2015, the Brazil 2014 World Cup scandal-where our players threatened not to play until their ‘appearance fees’ were paid in full and cash was subsequently airlifted to Brazil which dragged the name our dearest country to international limelight for wrong reasons, the Ford Expedition scandal-where former president John Dramani Mahama received a bribe from a renowned Burkinabe contractor who in return, contracts were awarded to him and were poorly executed and many more of the numerous corrupt practices that former president John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government championed.

BAWAH CHAKILIA LATIF

ACTING COMMUNICATION DIRECTOR, YOUNG PATRIOTS IN SISSALALAND

0544876973/0504786573