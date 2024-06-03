John Mahama Applauds Black Challenge for AAFCON Cup Victory

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has extended his congratulations to the National Amputee Football Team, the Black Challenge, for their historic triumph at the African Amputee Football Cup of Nations (AAFCON) 2024 in Egypt.

In a thrilling final match in Cairo, Ghana overcame Morocco, rallying from a goal down to secure victory with two remarkable goals. Mubarak Mohammed was honored as the Best Player, while Stephen Obeng received recognition as the Best Coach.

Expressing his delight at their determination and hard work in successfully defending the championship title in Egypt, Mahama praised the team for bringing glory to Ghana and filling the hearts of Ghanaians with immense pride.

However, Mahama also highlighted the concerning lack of support and recognition faced by national athletes like the Black Challenge, despite their significant contributions to the nation’s sporting achievements.

Mahama reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all sports, including lesser-known ones like amputee football, receive the necessary support and development. He emphasized the importance of recognizing and supporting every athlete, regardless of the sport they play.

Asserting that athletes should not have to struggle for the recognition and compensation they deserve, Mahama called for a change in the status quo. He emphasized his determination to lead this change, advocating for a future where every athlete is valued and celebrated.

In conclusion, Mahama once again congratulated the Black Challenge and all national athletes for their continuous efforts in making Ghana proud, urging collective action towards building a future where every athlete receives the recognition and support they deserve.