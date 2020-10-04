Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Sunday began a tour of the Western North Region.

Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, the Spokesperson of the NDC Campaign Team, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said before entering the Western North Region, Mr Mahama wrapped up his tour of the Ahafo Region on Saturday, after completing a tour of the Bono Region.

It said while in the Western North Region, Mr Mahama would interact with Chiefs, farmers, artisans and the public.

It said he would focus on the NDC’s policies in the people’s manifesto aimed at improving agriculture and the quality of life of farmers, especially cocoa farmers, skills training and state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme, and Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (T-VET).

It noted that Mr Mahama would also highlight the NDC’s manifesto plan to roll out a free universal healthcare programme, under which the public could access healthcare for free up to district hospitals.

The statement said Mr Mahama would also promote the NDC’s plan to create one million jobs over four years and the Big Push plan to invest two billion Ghana Cedis every year in infrastructure for the next five years to stimulate the economy, revive the construction sector and create jobs.