John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has attributed the 35% reduction in Ghana’s petroleum production to corruption within the current government.

Speaking on the matter, Mahama highlighted the exit of major investors, including ExxonMobil, which shifted its focus to other nations like the Ivory Coast.

Recalling the achievements of the late President John Atta Mills’ administration, Mahama noted that under Mills’ leadership, Ghana successfully discovered oil in the Western Region and established the Etuabo power plant, which facilitated gas production for the Thermal Gas plant. This development was key in ensuring energy generation and also provided financial benefits to the country through a contract with China, which followed a loan agreement to construct the plant.

Mahama explained that the power plant not only boosted Ghana’s energy sector but also created jobs in the Western Region. However, he contended that the subsequent administration of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) failed to maintain these gains, attributing the challenges faced by the oil and gas sector to demands for profit-sharing from close associates of the President.

“Due to the way they were extracting percentages from the oil and gas contracts, ExxonMobil chose to withdraw from the agreement. This company was one of the largest investors in the oil and gas sector, but corruption ultimately led to their exit,” Mahama stated, emphasizing that the country’s natural resources were being mismanaged under the current regime.