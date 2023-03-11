John Mahama Campaign Team of Greater Accra holds maiden meeting

The Greater Accra Regional campaign Team of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama held its maiden meeting on Thursday 9th March, 2023 at the office of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to discuss strategies to win the Region massively for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The meeting was chaired by the Greater Accra Regional campaign manager for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, Hon Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore.

In attendance were Greater Accra Regional Executives, some National Executives, constituency chairmen in Greater Accra, Hon Dr. Sherry Ayitey, Mustapha Foyo Gbande, Ambassador Molly Anim Addo, Hon Nii Laryea Afotey Agbo, Ambassador Horace Ankra, Hon Benita Sena Okity-Duah, Hon Nii Amasah Namoale, Hon Nii Djangba vanderpuye , Hon Comfort Cudjoe Doyoe and some Members of Parliament.

Hon Emmanuel Nii Ashie Moore encouraged members to work hard to ensure massive victory for His Excellency John Dramani Mahama in the Region .

He also encouraged the constituency Chairmen to bring on board their competitors during the just ended constituency Elections so together we win Greater Accra massively for John Dramani Mahama.

Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe Esq.

JM Campaign Spokesperson

Greater Accra

10th March, 2023