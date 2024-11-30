John Mahama Clarifies Voluntary Nature of 24-Hour Economy Policy in 2024 Election Campaign

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has clarified that the 24-hour economy policy he is proposing in his 2024 presidential campaign will be voluntary, not compulsory.

Speaking in an interview on Koforidua-based Sunrise FM, Mahama emphasized that the policy would offer companies the choice to participate, with government support available for those interested in adopting the model.

According to Mahama, the government would establish a secretariat where businesses could register their interest in the 24-hour economy initiative. After registration, the government would assess each organization and offer tailored support, including subsidies, to help companies operate around the clock.

“This is a voluntary policy,” Mahama reiterated. “When we come to power, we will introduce the policy and have a secretariat where companies will register. After that, we will assess how best to support them based on their specific needs to implement the 24-hour economy model.”

The former president pointed out that the policy is not just for manufacturing or industrial sectors but will also extend to services, with a focus on helping businesses, such as restaurants, that may face operational challenges—like high electricity costs—during extended hours. Mahama explained that under the proposed policy, businesses that sign up would be able to operate longer hours without the burden of excessive costs, creating new opportunities for workers to have more shifts.

“Organizations that are interested will be able to register and will benefit from government support,” Mahama explained. “For example, in restaurants, instead of closing early to save on power costs, they will be supported to remain open longer and hire additional staff for multiple shifts.”

Additionally, Mahama discussed plans to establish special agro-processing zones, encouraging the construction of factories in these areas that would also operate under the 24-hour economy framework. This initiative aims to generate more employment by facilitating both morning and night shifts, which is already common in some factories in Accra that run three shifts.

Mahama’s proposal seeks to increase employment opportunities and economic activity by enabling businesses to operate beyond traditional hours, thereby fostering growth in various sectors. Through this policy, Mahama envisions a more dynamic economy, with businesses benefiting from extended operating hours and access to government-backed incentives and resources.