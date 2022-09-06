John Mahama congratulates Kenyan President-Elect

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated Dr William Samoei Ruto, President-Elect of Kenya.

The Office of the former President in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said: “As bearer of the trust of the Kenyan people, as affirmed in a clear, transparent manner by the Supreme Court, this is the time to unite the good people of Kenya for continued growth and prosperity.

“I have every confidence that you will deliver on your mandate to the people. Wishing you a successful and impactful tenure as President of Kenya.”