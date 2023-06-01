John Mahama congratulates President Tinibu on his inauguration

Former President John Dramani Mahama has congratulated newly inaugurated Nigerian President, Bola Ahmed Tinibu, urging him to reset the narrative and give hope to the people.

In a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Mahama said: “Your inauguration presents an opportunity to reset the Nigerian narrative and give hope to the Nigerian people that your great nation can rise to play the leading role on our continent that destiny has bestowed on her.”

“I believe firmly that you’ll use your good offices as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to consolidate the integrity and unity of the country and also work with ECOWAS for sustained peace and stability in West Africa.”

Mr Mahama wished President Tinibu a successful tenure as he strived to improve his country’s economy, create decent and sustainable jobs for the youth, and deepen democracy.