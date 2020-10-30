Following the demise of Mr Faustinus Rosiyah Anam, father of Elikplim Akurugu the Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC in Dome-Kwabenya, H.E. John Dramani Mahama has spent time to commiserate with her.

President Mahama encouraged Elikplim Akurugu to be strong in these difficult moments and commended her for the hard work she is doing in Dome-Kwabenya. “I have no doubt that the good people of Dome-Kwabenya will reward us with victory come December 7th”, President Mahama said.

He assured the people of Dome-Kwabenya that his next administration will live up to the manifesto promises by creating jobs, prosperity, and more for the people.

Elikplim Akurugu seized the opportunity to enumerate the needs of Dome-Kwabenya to the incoming President and assured him of victory in Dome-Kwabenya.

She promised to deliver the seat for the NDC for the first time and commended the leadership of the Constituency, the campaign team, and the good people of Dome-Kwabenya for their support.

President Mahama on his part promised to re-award the abandoned road projects in the Constituency and complete the Dome market project.

He also promised to build an industrial park in the Constituency to serve the needs of the auto mechanics and other artisans.

He further assured that there will be jobs for the youth through his agenda 1 million jobs as well as skills training and development through the National Apprenticeship program and free Technical and Vocational training program.