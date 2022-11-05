John Mahama consoles NDC National Chairman

Former President John Dramani Mahama has consoled Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on the passing of his mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu.

A statement issued by Mr Ofosu-Ampofo and copied to the Ghana News Agency said former President Mahama also signed the book of condolence opened by the family to express his condolences to them.

It said the former President was accompanied by Mr Julius Debra, a former Chief of Staff and Mr Victor Smith, a former High Commissioner.

It noted that the sad demise of Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu occurred on Monday, October 31, at Koforidua Regional Hospital.