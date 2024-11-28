John Mahama Criticizes President Akufo-Addo Over Unfulfilled National Cathedral Promise

The presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has sharply criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for failing to deliver on his promised National Cathedral, describing the project as little more than a “hole” in the ground.

During a campaign tour in Shama, Mahama accused the president of deceiving both God and the people, referencing Akufo-Addo’s commitment made prior to the 2016 elections to build a National Cathedral as a divine vow. According to Mahama, instead of fulfilling this promise, the president had only managed to dig a hole in Accra.

“God entrusted power to Nana Addo when he made the promise of a National Cathedral. Instead, he has only delivered a large dug-out hole in Accra,” Mahama said. “If he can deceive God in such a manner, what makes the people of Shama believe he will fulfill his promise of a hospital?” Mahama added, questioning Akufo-Addo’s integrity and ability to deliver on other critical pledges.

Mahama also took aim at the abandonment of a hospital project in Shama that was initiated during his administration. He promised that, if elected, he would ensure the completion of the hospital, which he claimed had been left unfulfilled under the current government.

Mahama’s remarks reflect ongoing concerns over the government’s handling of public infrastructure projects and have become a central issue in his campaign as he seeks to regain the presidency in the upcoming elections.