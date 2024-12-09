John Mahama Declared Winner of Ghana’s 2024 Presidential Election

The Electoral Commission of Ghana officially declared John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the 2024 presidential election on the evening of December 9, 2024.

The announcement was made by the Commission’s chairperson, Jean Mensa, who also served as the returning officer for the election. She emphasized the Commission’s commitment to transparency throughout the process, ensuring the integrity of the election.

Mahama, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), secured 56.55% of the votes, totaling 6,328,397, defeating his closest rival, Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Despite challenges in the collation of results in 9 constituencies, the Commission confirmed the outcome after a thorough review.

Following the closure of the polls on December 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia swiftly conceded defeat, expressing his respect for the democratic process and congratulating Mahama. In his speech, Bawumia urged the nation to support the new administration for the country’s greater good, ensuring a peaceful and smooth transition of power.

Mahama’s Vision for Ghana’s Future

With Mahama’s return to power, attention now shifts to his plans for Ghana’s future. Mahama, who previously served as president from 2012 to 2016, has outlined key priorities for his second term, including the recovery of state assets, economic recovery, reducing youth unemployment, and strengthening the nation’s infrastructure. These issues are expected to take center stage in his administration as he looks to unify the country and address its most pressing challenges.

As the NDC prepares for governance, the peaceful concession by Bawumia sets the stage for a calm transition. Both political parties have emphasized the importance of national cohesion as Ghana moves forward under Mahama’s leadership. The official inauguration of the new president is scheduled for January 2025, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Ghana’s political landscape.