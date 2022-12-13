John Mahama denies endorsing candidates in ongoing NDC elections

Former President John Dramani Mahama has, once again, cautioned candidates and their campaigners who deliberately continue to associate his name with their campaign to stop the practice.

A statement issued by Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to the former President, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said as had been publicly stated by Mr Mahama, he had no preference and had not endorsed any candidate in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Executive elections.

The election climaxes on Saturday, December 17, at the 10th National Delegates Congress of the Party.

The statement said Mr Mahama had noted the attempt by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supported their candidature.

Of paramount interest to Mr Mahama was victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with “expectant and suffering Ghanaians to build the Ghana we want,” it said.

Like other supporters of the NDC, Mr Mahama would work with whoever the delegates choose and elect.

Meanwhile, the Office of former President Mahama has condemned a publication in a tabloid that the family of Mr Mahama was in support of one of the aspirants for national chairmanship position of the NDC.

“The said claim and the publication are false, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to disregard them,” said the statement .