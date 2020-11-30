Mr John Dramani Mahama, Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has brought his three-day campaign tour of the Northern Region to an end.

He used the occasion to mark his 62nd birth with donations to the Children’s Ward of Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Tamale Children’s Home.

The Campaign Team’s next stop is a two-day tour of the Savannah Region. During the three-day campaign tour of the Northern Region, Mr Mahama paid courtesy calls on chiefs to seek their blessings for victory in the December 7 polls.

He also addressed mini rallies and had some community engagements. Mr Mahama paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II.

Other Paramount Chiefs he visited are Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamadu, Paramount Chief of Mion; Yoo Naa Abdulai Yakubu Andani, Paramount Chief of Savelugu; Alhaji Naa Abu Iddrisu II, Paramount Chief of Kumbungu; andNyeliboligu-Naa Yakubu Andani Dasana II, the Regent of the Nanumba Traditional Area.

The rest are Tamaligu Naa Yakubu Andani Abdulai, Chief of Tamaligu; and Tampion Lana Alhassan Andani, Chief of Tampion Traditional Area.

Throughout the campaign, he hammered home his achievements during his first term and what he would do when given the second chance.

He appealed to Ghanaians to vote the NDC back to power for it to continue its good works. One important thing about the Presidential Candidate’s campaign tour was voter education.

Mr Mahama throughout his campaign tour always ends his message with voter education – on how to vote.

He noted that the aim was to eliminate the phenomenon of rejected ballots.

The Presidential Candidate was accompanied on the three-day campaign tour of the Northern Region by leading figures of the Party such as Professor Joshua Alabi, the National Campaign Coordinator; Chief Osofo Azorka, NDC National Vice Chairman; Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in Parliament; Mr Julius Debrah, a former Chief of Staff at the Presidency; Alhaji Huudu Yahaya, a Member of the NDC Council of Elders, the Party’s Members of Parliament and former Ministers of State.