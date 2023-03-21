John Mahama, Ernest Kobeah file nominations for NDC Presidential Primaries

Former President John Dramani Mahama has filed nomination to contest the flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2024 general election.

Professor Joshua Alabi, a leading member of the NDC, filed the nomination on behalf of the former President at the headquarters of the Party, Adabraka, Accra, on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by some regional and constituency chairmen, as well as other Party bigwigs, including Madam Valerie Sawyer, a former Chief of Staff, Mr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South and Dr Peter Boamah Otukunor, a former Deputy General Secretary.

The former President is seeking to lead the Party in presidential elections for the fourth time, having led the NDC in the 2012, 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

Speaking to the media after filing the nomination, Prof Alabi said Ghana today needed a “strong and experienced hand” to take the country out of the current economic quagmire.

He said: “Our country today, especially our economy, is in shamble.

s. The country is bankrupt. I’m not the one saying it but, the current government is telling everyone today that we cannot pay our external debts and we cannot pay our internal debts. So, the country, in short, is bankrupt.”

“Now, pensioners like us, must beg the government for our little savings. This shows the State of bankruptcy,” he added.

According to him, the experience of the former President, John Mahama, having served as MP, a Minister, a Vice President and a President, indicated that, he was the right person to address the current economic challenges of the country.

“We all know his excellency, John Dramani Mahama. He’s been involved in national politics for many years. From MP, deputy Minister to Minister, Vice President to President. So, if we talk about experience, he has it,” he said.

“We’ve toured the whole country and the good people want the NDC back. They don’t only want the NDC but, this time experience. They are saying that now they want experience, not experiment.

“They don’t want try me anymore, they want one who has done it before, who the people believe is a nation builder,” he added.

The NDC has slated May 13, 2023, for its presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Prof Alabi urged the delegates of the Party to give the former President a resounding victory to send a signal to the opposition of the trust they had in him.

He also assured the election committee of a decent campaign to ensure that the unity of the Party was not compromised after its internal elections.

He indicated that the Party would also work hard to ensure that its collation system was very robust ahead of the 2024 elections.

Prof Alabi urged the Electoral Commission to ensure a level playing field for all political parties to promote fairness.

Earlier, Mr Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, another presidential candidate hopeful, also filed his nomination to contest the flagbearership.

His Campaign Spokeperson, Mr Aliu Zomnra, who filed the nomination on his behalf, in an interview with the media, said their campaign message would focus on sanitation and security.

Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary, NDC, said the Party was determined to provide a level playing field for all aspirants.

While commending them for sticking to the Party’s guidelines, he also urged them to ensure that they continued to run decent campaigns to maintain the unity during and after the elections.