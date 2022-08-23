John Mahama eulogizes late Mion-Lana

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has corroborated the widespread description of the late Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahama IV as a “Peacemaker.”

Addressing a high-powered delegation from the Dagbon Kingdom at his office in Accra on Tuesday August 23,22, the former President remarked, “It was with his cooperation we managed to set a breakthrough in the Dagbon peace process. It is my hope that the peace that he engineered and helped to restore in Dagbon will be continued by his successor.”

“My government was committed to settle the Dagbon chieftaincy crisis. We built all the chief palaces but unfortunately, we lost power in 2016 and Nana Akuffo Addo continued. We are all happy that eventually the Dagbon crisis has been resolved. If Dagbon progresses, the whole of the north will prosper.”

He narrated his last telephone conversation with the late Mion-Lana that, “I spoke to him two days before he died. He said he hadn’t been well and was on admission at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital. I was in the Eastern Region, and I promised to visit him on my return.”

“I was so shocked when I saw the breaking news on my phone that a prominent chief in Dagbon, the Mion-Lana had died. He used to call me his father. Allah knows best.”

The former President pledged his personal support and that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure a befitting final funeral of the late Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu IV

Delegation Mission

On behalf of the overlord of Dagbon Kingdom, Ndan Yaa-Naa Mahamadu IV, the delegation led by the Madina Dagomba Chief, Issah Abdulai Munkaila paid a courtesy call on the former President to officially inform him about the demise of the late Mion-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu IV.

The delegation’s Spokesperson, Abdul Karim Naatogmah in a short address said, “We are here to officially inform you about the demise of your late bosom friend and son, Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu IV, who died at the Korlebu Teaching Hospital in Accra, Tuesday August 16. This should have been done immediately he passed on. We know you have a forgiven heart.”

“In fact, our family heads advanced to send a delegation to inform you in Accra, but were informed about your visit to Kumasi, hence the delay.”

“Nonetheless, the funeral planning committee received some food stuff and a substantial amount of money from you, through your representatives, led by the former Member of Parliament for the Mion Constituency, Hon. Mohammed Abdul Aziz. We are grateful.”

“Your Excellency, though you were not formally informed ahead of the 7-day Adua last Sunday, you generously sent a delegation led by the National Chairman of NDC, Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo to grace the occasion.”

“We will continue to rely on you and all other critical stakeholders in building a united and a prosperous Dagbon Kingdom. You can count on us and be rest assured that we will consolidate the significant gains made in the Dagbon peace process to improve the living standards of all residents in the Dagbon Kingdom,” the Spokesperson pledged.

“The family has agreed to enskin the late Mion-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu IV Regent this upcoming Friday 26th. The final funeral rites will be communicated to you in due course.”

The former President was flanked by Alhaji Hudu Yahaya, a member of the NDC Council of Elders, Hon. Joshua Alabi, NDC founding father, Hon. A.B.A Fuseini, Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Dr. Calistus Mahama, administrator, Office of the former President among others.

The delegation comprised Vohindi-Naa Dr. Mohammed Nantogmah Mahama, 37 Military Hospital, Rare admiral Mohammed Muniru Tahir, Mumuni Salifu-Shukura Dagomba Chief, Karimu Alhassan-Nungua Dagomba Chief, Abdulai Abdul Karim-Osu/Labadi Dagomba Chief, Abubakari Yakubu-Amasaman Dagomba Chief, Alhaji Abubakari Ibrahim- Winneba Dagomba Chief and Abdallah Amidu-Kasoa Dagomba Chief. There were other sub chiefs and Dagomba youth leaders.

The delegation also visited the Chief Imam, Sheikh Doctur Osman Nuhu Sharabutu who prayed for the soul of the late Mion-Lana Abdulai Mahamadu.

Mion Lana’s demise

The Mion-Lana, Abdulai Mahamadu IV died on Tuesday August 16, 2022, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The 48 years old late chief was the first surviving son of the late Yaa-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai (IV).

He was enskinned on March 03, 2019, by the incumbent Ndan Yaa-Naa Abukari Mahama (II), following the performance of funerals of the late two Dagbon overlords, Yaa-Naa Mahamadu Abdulai IV and Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani II.

Source: King Saha Abdullah, Contributor