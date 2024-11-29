Friday, November 29, 2024
    John Mahama Explains Voluntary Nature of “24-Hour Economy” Policy

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Former President and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has clarified that his proposed “24-hour Economy” policy is entirely voluntary and will not be enforced.

    Speaking in an interview with GBC Sunrise FM during his visit to Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Mahama emphasized that the policy will be optional for businesses and entrepreneurs.

    “The 24-hour economy is voluntary; it is not going to be by force. When the NDC comes to office, we will release the policy so everyone can assess if their enterprises fit into it or not,” Mahama explained. He further detailed that interested businesses could reach out to a dedicated 24-hour economy secretariat for assistance, after which an evaluation of their eligibility would take place. If eligible, businesses would receive government support to help create more jobs.

    Mahama’s explanation comes after his “24-hour economy” proposal stirred reactions on social media, particularly from critics. Koku Anyidohu, a former deputy general secretary of the NDC, expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter), mocking Mahama’s shift in stance. “We thank God ooooo!!!! Dead goat, John Mahama finally succumbs to the pressure of Bawumia’s superior visionary policies, and admits that 24hr economy is not a policy that can be enforced,” Anyidohu posted. He added, “He says that it is ‘voluntary’ and not ‘compulsory.’ Damn!!!! God save us from the return of John Mahama without a decisive and comprehensive policy. Amen.”

    The clarification from Mahama has ignited further debate on the practicality and impact of his policy proposal. While the policy aims to encourage businesses to operate around the clock, critics have questioned its effectiveness and the lack of mandatory enforcement.


    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

