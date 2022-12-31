John Mahama extends new year greetings to Ghanaians

Former President John Dramani Mahama has extended his 2023 New Year greetings and best wishes to Ghanaians.

“May this new year open the pathway and bring us to the cusp of building the ‘Ghana We Want’— a Ghana of opportunities for all and one in which our individual and collective aspirations are achieved,” the former President stated in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

“I wish you all, my fellow countrymen and women, a very Happy and Prosperous New Year.”

Touching on the current debt situation of the country, Mr Mahama said Ghana, defaulted on her debt obligations due to reckless binge borrowing over the last few years.

He said Ghanaians had been confronted with unprecedented hardships never seen under this Fourth Republic; saying, “and our democracy and patience as a people were tested to their elastic limits.

“We welcome the new year, 2023, knowing that a journey of austerity and sacrifice is just beginning. But we cannot give up hope! We cannot give up on our dear motherland Ghana.”

He said as the nation face the future with fortitude, Ghanaians must remember the solemn words of the hymnist, Johnson Oatman Jr, when he urges them to “Count Our Blessings and Name Them One by One.”

He said: “We have been fortunate to survive as a nation and are lucky by the grace of the Almighty to be alive to see the dawn of a new year.

“Once we have the gift of life, which is the most important of all, there is opportunity in the new year to be better versions of ourselves and work even harder towards salvaging our dear nation from the avoidable abyss into which she has been plunged.”