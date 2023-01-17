John Mahama gets first grandchild on his birthday

Former President John Dramani Mahama is now a grandfather as he was gifted his first grandchild on his birthday, November 29, last year.

Shafik Mahama, the former President’s son, and his wife, Asmah, an Algerian, delivered their first child two and a half years after their wedding.

Mr Mahama posted a video of himself and his newly born grandchild on Facebook, saying: “Congratulations Shafik and Asma. Welcome granddaughter Alyazia Frema Mahama.”