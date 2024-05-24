John Mahama Meets Clergy At Assemblies Of God in Accra 

Presidential candidate of( NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has met clergymen drawn from across the country at the Assemblies of God headquarters in Accra and revealed that he will be fair to all Ghanaians no matter their affiliation in his next government.

This is the first of a series as the national emocratic congress presidential candidate has been holding a Forum since he assumed his campaign to capture power in the December 2024 elections.

In his address, Mr. Mahama called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to support the fight against corruption.

Also at the meeting was Duncan -Williams founder of Action Chapel International and selected pastors from the country.

This forum was held as the national democratic Congress (NDC), candidate revealed that the forum will guide his party in his next administration and stated that fuel subsidy issue will be given a top priority if he wins power after proper introductory formalities have been carried out.

During his inaugural speech, Johm Mahamah made it clear that he would constantly consult stakeholders with regard to key decisions that affect the country.

Mahama was of the view that there is enough corruption in that country that has brought significant hardship to the Ghanaian people, exacerbating their economic woes.

Mr. Mahama warned that if the issue is not addressed promptly, it will worsen the plight of already suffering citizens.

source Frank Owusu Obimpeh