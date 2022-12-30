John Mahama mourns Brazil’s Pele

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed sadness at the passing of Brazil’s Edson Arantes do Nascimento, known worldwide as Pelé.

The greatest footballer in history died in São Paulo on Thursday, December 29, at age 82.

The former President, in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it was sad to hear the passing of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, simply known to the world as Pele.

“My heart goes out to his family and indeed the entire football fraternity across the globe,” he said

Brazil’s Pele was one of the greatest footballers that ever lived, beautified the game and iconised the No. 10 shirt.

“He inspired many of us as children, some of whom grew up to become great footballers.”

“He also was an icon for those of us who never got round to mastering the game.”

“In the brief moments we had the ball at our feet we dreamed that we were like the great soccer maestro.”

Mr Mahama said Pele was a respected global ambassador and symbol of courage, peace and hope for many, particularly the black race.

“Rest in endless peace!”